New recruit on Mizzou…”When I stepped on campus, it felt like home.”

Mizzou Women’s Basketball has signed Akira Levy to its 2018 recruiting class. Levy is a 5-foot-8 guard from Baxter, Tennessee, who won a pair of state championships at Upperman High School. Levy racked up 2,761 points, 921 assists, 591 rebounds and 504 steals during her high school career. She was twice named Tennessee Class AA Miss Basketball and earned 2018 All-USA Tennessee First Team honors after a stellar senior campaign. In her final season at Upperman, Levy averaged 25.3 points, 9.4 assists and 4.8 steals per game.

“I chose Mizzou because the team is wonderful, I really clicked with the girls,” Levy said. “The coaching staff is awesome. When I stepped on campus, it felt like home.”

Levy is a proven winner, leading her high school to 45 consecutive wins, including a spotless 37-0 record in 2017-18. Levy is the No. 66 recruit in the nation in ESPN’s class of 2018 rankings. She is a dynamic scorer and elite passer. She shot 58.9 percent from the field and 73.5 percent from the free throw line while boasting a 3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio during her career.

Levy joins fellow Top-70 recruit Grace Berg in the Tigers’ class of 2018.

Other Tiger news: Pingeton told reporters at a Mizzou Coaches Caravan on Tuesday in Mendon that Cierra Porter is considering medical retirement. The senior to be tore an ACL in her left knee in eighth grade and has since dealt with knee issues.

“She’s a big part of what we’ve got. We love her to death. Just trying to figure out what’s in her best interest. If she does come back we have to be mindful of that mileage,” said Pingeton.