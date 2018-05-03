Mizzou coach Odom honored by organization that looks out for families of first-responders

SafetyNet of Missouri will reach out to families of fallen first responders within the first 24-hours. The foundation was set to up to give them extra help. The goal of SafetyNet is to make sure families of people who die in the line of duty are taken care of.

“We always have the standard response, we hope that never happens but because of my involvement and how this got started, we’ve always wanted to plan just in case that was to happen,” Jefferson City Police Detective Mark Edwards said. “I think that’s very important because I want the families of the survivors to be able to function and be able to carry on.”

Edwards is also vice president of Safety Net of Missouri and he spoke on Thursday morning at the Jefferson City Country Club to a number of first responders from Columbia, Jefferson City, Boone and Cole County.

Within days of a line of duty death of a law enforcement officer, firefighter, paramedic, EMT, or corrections officer, his or her family receives a $5,000 check from Safety Net of Missouri.

“It goes beyond more than just paying bills,” Edwards said. “What it does, is remembering that surviving spouse and being able to remember that fallen law enforcement officer, firefighter, corrections officer… whatever the case may be… we want to have their children remember them. I think it’s important that we remember those individuals that have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

SafetyNet announced Missouri Head Football Coach Barry Odom as its “Champion.”

Listen to Barry Odom as he addresses first responders: