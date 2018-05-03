Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-3-2018

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-3-2018

By

Top Stories:  Stone County deputies in southwest Missouri are trying to find a woman who has been missing since April 22.  20-year-old Hailie Jo Spears was last seen by her family four-days earlier.  And a new report from the House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight revealed that as a candidate Eric Greitens had donor lists from two other campaign operations in addition to the one under scrutiny from his former charity.  One was from a potential GOP rival, former state auditor Thomas Schweich, who took his own life in 2015 while the other was a donor list linked to the Mitt Romney political operation.