Bill Pollock Show–Talking Cuonzo’s recruiting at Mizzou. A look back at Lawless and other great Cardinals moments (PODCAST)

Hey if you like this Podcast, listen them all, like my Facebook page!

I thought if Cuonzo Martin could land Missouri’s top high school recruit in Courtney Ramey, it would set his legacy in motion by being able to do something that Quin Snyder, Mike Anderson, Frank Haith or Kim Anderson couldn’t do…land the top in-state talent. It didn’t happen. I don’t think it looks very good, but Brendan Wiese of The Big 550 KTRS tells me to relax. Mizzou basketball will be o.k.

There is a cool book that is out of the top men and moments in Cardinals baseball history. A unique perspective is given by Benjamin Hochman that I know St. Louis baseball fans will enjoy, but I think baseball fans in general will like reading some of the stories. He joins me on the podcast as well.

It’s a double-feature on the podcast, Brendan and Benjamin…thanks for listening.