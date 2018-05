The National Weather Service warns that northwest Missouri will begin to see storms between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and severe weather begins in metro Kansas City between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Meteorologist Jenni Laughlin told Missourinet that the storms will threaten the entire state Thursday, with the threat of straight-line winds, heavy rain, damaging hail and possible flooding.