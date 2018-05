Mookie Betts belted three solo homers and J.D. Martinez also went deep, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over Danny Duffy and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Cheslor Cuthbert homered for Kansas City, and Drew Butera had a two-run double. The Royals were trying for consecutive wins for just the second time this season.

Kansas City closed to 5-4 on Cuthbert’s homer in the eighth.