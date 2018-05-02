Mizzou baseball rallies from down eight to beat Iowa

Story courtesy: Mizzou Athletics

Mizzou Baseball scored 11 runs from the eighth through 11th innings to complete a 17-16 comeback win over Iowa Tuesday afternoon at Duane Banks Field.

Mizzou trailed 8-0 after three, 13-6 after six and 14-13 after eight innings and completed the comeback by scoring two runs in the top of the 11th inning.

Sophomore SS Chris Cornelius drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the 11th inning as part of a career-best six RBI in the game. Junior OF Zach Hanna drove home the game-winning run with a single in the next at-bat.

Mizzou finished with a season-high 24 hits, its most since posting 26 against Texas on April 11, 2008.

RS junior Bryce Montes De Oca earned his fifth win of the year after throwing a shutout 10th inning and Luke Anderson earned his first career save.