Top Stories: State troopers responded to a drowning at Elephant Rocks State Park in eastern Missouri’s Iron County yesterday. The victim is identified as 24-year-old Rashad Moungo of St. Louis. And the Missouri House voted to legalize medical marijuana by a 112-44 margin yesterday. The measure, which will next go to the Senate, is partially a response to ballot initiatives that would let voters legalize medical marijuana outside of the Legislature’s control.