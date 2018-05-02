Missouri special House committee second report focuses on donor list

A former campaign operative for Governor Eric Greitens says the governor forged an “untrue” settlement agreement with the Missouri Ethics Commission. Danny Laub told a special House committee that an amended campaign finance report filed with the commission by Greitens concerning a donor list from his former charity was false “in every particular”. Greitens paid a $100 penalty to the commission last year for improperly obtaining the list.

Read the Missouri special House committee’s second report by clicking below.

Report-2-Special-Investigative-Committee-on-Oversight