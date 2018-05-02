Gordon, Soler lead Royals past Red Sox in extras

Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer in the top of the 13th inning and the Royals hung on to beat the Red Sox 7-6 at Fenway Park.

Alex Gordon hit a solo shot off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth to tie the game at three for KC and force extra innings.

Eduardo Nunez homered in the 12th to tie the game at four for Boston and keep the game going.

Christian Vazquez singled in a run in the 13th to get the Sox within one, but Nunez flew out to the wall in center to end the game.

Kelvin Herrera got the win and Bryan Flynn his first save.