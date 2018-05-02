Cardinals solve Soria in the ninth to beat White Sox

Yadier Molina’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the White Sox at Busch Stadium.

Matt Carpenter connected for a solo blast to tie the game earlier in the inning. Joakim Soria blew his second save and took the loss. Reliever Bud Norris earned the victory with one scoreless inning of work.

Yoan Moncada’s two-run double in the fourth gave Chicago a 2-1 lead after Tommy Pham’s first-inning solo homer.

This was the opener of a two-game series. St. Louis ended a three-game losing streak to get to 16-and-12, while Chicago is 8-and-19.