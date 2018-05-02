Blunt: There’s a legal and legislative process involving Missouri governor

COLUMBIA, Mo.- Missouri Senator Roy Blunt (R) is not calling for Governor Eric Greitens (R) to resign. During a press briefing Wednesday morning in Columbia after an education roundtable, Blunt says it’s important to let the process work.

Blunt tells reporters there’s a legal and a legislative process.

“My own personal view is whatever the end result is, we’re better to have let that process produce a result rather than everybody giving advice that probably wouldn’t be taken anyway,” Blunt says.

Blunt says he has faith in the process.

“I have generally not been rushing to, whether it’s (former Health and Human Services Director) Kathleen Sebelius or (former Attorney General) Eric Holder or that long list of people that lots of people say ‘well they should resign’, I have seldom done that,” says Blunt.

Blunt notes he also did not call for then-Minnesota Senator Al Franken (D) to resign.

He says the process gives people the opportunity to obtain all of the information that they need.

In April, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner (D) charged Greitens with felony tampering with computer data, involving the Mission Continues charity. Greitens has denied wrongdoing.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February for one felony count of invasion of privacy, for an alleged March 2105 incident. Greitens has admitted to an affair with his former hairdresser, but has denied any wrongdoing in that case as well.

Missourinet asked Senator Blunt today if he’s spoken to Governor Greitens recently.

“You know I saw him briefly whenever I was in the Capitol about three weeks ago (April 4th) speaking to the General Assembly,” says Blunt. “We actually talked about the opportunity zones that I think are going to be really helpful for economic development in our state.”

Blunt says that was the extent of the conversation.

Senator Blunt, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that funds the Department of Education, spoke to reporters, after hosting an education roundtable at Moberly Area Community College’s Columbia campus.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet