Mizzou basketball lands transfer guard Dru Smith

Mizzou Men’s Basketball signed transfer guard Dru Smith to its 2018 recruiting class. Smith transfers from Evansville, where he earned Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman honors in 2017. Smith started all 22 games he appeared in last season, reaching double figures 17 times and scoring at least 20 points in a game on four occasions. Smith averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals as a sophomore at Evansville.

The Evansville, Indiana, native will sit out the 2018-19 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules and have two years of eligibility remaining.

He is the sixth member in a talented group of Mizzou newcomers heading into the 2018-19 season, alongside signees Mark Smith, K.J. Santos, Javon Pickett, Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson. The Tigers lost out on the state’s top prospect, Courtney Ramey, who chose Texas last week.

“We are excited to welcome Dru into the Mizzou Basketball Family,” Martin said. “Dru is an experienced player who understands the kind of work ethic it takes to succeed at this level. He is a proven shooter and talented passer who can impact the game in so many ways. Dru will be an outstanding teammate and we’re thrilled to have him join the program.”The sharpshooter led the Missouri Valley Conference in three-point shooting, making 48.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Smith ranked third in the MVC in both field goal percentage and free throw percentage, shooting 57.8 percent from the floor and 86.2 percent from the free throw line.