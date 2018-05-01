Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-1-2018

Missourinet

Top Stories:  A Columbia man in mid-Missouri has pleaded guilty to an investment fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors say 78-year-old Billings Chapman, who owned Federal Financial Services, and had a stake in Checkmarc USA, lied to investors, and used their money for himself.  And a Seymour man in southwest Missouri has won more than $5 million in a case against BNSF Railway after suffering injuries on two separate occasions in the company’s Springfield rail yard.  A jury awarded former conductor James T. Mitchell the sum after a weeklong trial.