Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-1-2018

Top Stories: A Columbia man in mid-Missouri has pleaded guilty to an investment fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors say 78-year-old Billings Chapman, who owned Federal Financial Services, and had a stake in Checkmarc USA, lied to investors, and used their money for himself. And a Seymour man in southwest Missouri has won more than $5 million in a case against BNSF Railway after suffering injuries on two separate occasions in the company’s Springfield rail yard. A jury awarded former conductor James T. Mitchell the sum after a weeklong trial.