Free agents sign on with NFL teams following draft.

The shopping began immediately after the NFL
Draft ended Saturday evening as teams came to terms with the many
undrafted free agents who will try to fight their way on to a
roster.
Going undrafted can be an advantage for a player who has multiple
free agent offers and can pick a team that offers a favorable
situation for him.
Following are many of the FCS players who according to
announcements and reports have signed, agreed to terms or accepted
a tryout with NFL teams. The list will continue to grow as teams
head toward rookie minicamps in May.
(Players from Missouri schools are highlighted)
Kansas City Chiefs: Davond Dade, OLB, Portland State; Mario
Jenkins, ILB, Idaho State; Elijah Marks, WR, Northern Arizona;
Jacquet McClendon, TE, Indiana State; Jimmy Murray, OL, Holy Cross;
Ebenezer “Ebo” Ogundeko, DE, Tennessee Titans; Jaypee Philbert, OL,
Alabama State; Devondre Seymour, OT, Southern Illinois; D’Montre
Wade, CB, Murray State
Arizona Cardinals: Dylan Cline, OL, Jacksonville State; Chad
Kanoff, QB, Princeton; Mike Needham, OLB, Southern Utah; Owen
Obasuyi, DT, Hampton; Austin Olsen, OT, Southern Illinois; Matt
Oplinger, OLB, Yale; Andy Smigiera, S, Robert Morris; Andrew
Vollert, TE, Weber State; Malcolm Washington, CB, Northern Iowa
Atlanta Falcons: Dontez Byrd, WR, Tennessee Tech; Tere’ Calloway,
SS, Alabama A&M; Richard “Dewey” Jarvis, OLB, Brown; David Marvin,
PK, Wofford (Georgia grad student); Damoun Patterson, WR,
Youngstown State
Baltimore Ravens: Jaelon Acklin, WR, Western Illinois; Chris Board,
LB, North Dakota State; Jordan Brown, CB, James Madison; Randin
Crecelius, OL, Portland State; Justin Evans, OT South Carolina
State; Alex Thompson, C, Monmouth; De’Lance Turner, RB, Alcorn State
Buffalo Bills: Chris Hardeman, CB, Houston Baptist; Dale Warren,
LB/SS, Chattanooga; Lucas Webb, FS, Chattanooga
Chicago Bears: Abdullah Anderson, DT, Bucknell; Terrell Bonds, CB,
Tennessee State (also Oakland Raiders tryout); James Fisher, LS,
North Dakota State; Khris Gardin, WR/RS, North Carolina A&T; Tafon
Mainsah, CB, Richmond; Bryan Schor, QB, James Madison
Cleveland Browns: Elijah Campbell, FS, Northern Iowa; Christian
Gibbs, WR, Illinois State; Darvin Kidsy, WR, Texas Southern;
Montrel Meander, S, Grambling State
Dallas Cowboys: Malik Earl, WR, Missouri State; Donovan Olumba, CB,
Portland State; Ed Shockley, LB Villanova
Detroit Lions: Mike Ford, CB, Southeast Missouri State; Chad Meredith, Southeast Missouri State; Anthony Sherrils, S, Mizzou; Garrett
Hudson, TE, Richmond; Kyle Lewis, RB/WR, Cal Poly; Chad Meredith,
OLB, Southeast Missouri State; Patrick Smith, WR, Tennessee State
(also New York Jets tryout)
Green Bay Packers: Tim Boyle, QB, Eastern Kentucky; Raven Greene,
FS, James Madison; Alex Light, OL, Richmond; Caleb Melton, DT, Cal
Poly; Kevin Radar, TE, Youngstown State; Chris Seisay, CB, Portland
State; Mack Weaver, DE, Eastern Illinois
Houston Texans: Anthony Coyle, OL, Fordham
Indianapolis Colts: Paul McRoberts WR, Southeast Missouri State; Mike Basile, FS, Monmouth; Chris Cooper, SS,
Stony Brook; Zach Duffy, OL, Lehigh; George Odum, SS, Central
Arkansas; Kellen Soulek, DT, South Dakota State; Justin Spencer,
OT, Youngstown State; Keith Wrzuszczak, P, Eastern Kentucky
Jacksonville Jaguars: Dee Delaney, CB, The Citadel (Miami-Fla. grad
student); Darius Jackson, OLB, Jacksonville State; Robert
Torgerson, DT, Southern Utah
Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Durant, OT, William & Mary; David
Griffith, DB, Western Illinois; Albert Havili, DE, Eastern
Washington; Tevin Lawson, DE, Nicholls; Anthony Manzo-Lewis, FB,
Albany; Detrez Newsome, RB, Western Carolina; Myles Pierce, ILB,
The Citadel; Trent Scott, OL, Grambling State; Kent Shelby, WR,
McNeese
Los Angeles Rams: Jonathan Hagler, SS, Jacksonville State; Dalton
Keene, DE, Illinois State; McKay Murphy, DT, Weber State
Miami Dolphins: Connor Hilland, OL, William & Mary
Minnesota Vikings: Craig James, CB, Southern Illinois; Luder Jean
Louis, DE, Eastern Kentucky; Austin Kuhnert, OL, North Dakota
State; Nate Tanguay, DT, North Dakota State; Brett Taylor, ILB,
Western Illinois; Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State; Jake Wieneke,
WR, South Dakota State
New Orleans Saints: A.J. Hantak, LS, Eastern Illinois; Jacob Judd,
C, Western Illinois; Carl Whitley, WR, Abilene Christian; JonRhyeem
Wolfley-Peoples, DT, Idaho State
New York Giants: Jawill Davis, WR, Bethune-Cookman; Tae Davis, LB,
Chattanooga; Tyler Howell, OL, Mizzou
New York Jets: Tyrice Beverette, S, Stony Brook; Chris Chambers,
OLB, Central Arkansas; Reggie Hall, CB, Jacksonville State; Lord
Hyeamang, DT, Columbia; Justin Lea, OG, Jacksonville State; Patrick
Smith, WR, Tennessee State (also Detroit Lions tryout); Justin
Strong, S, Montana; Sione Teuhema, DE, Southeastern Louisiana;
Omari Williams, CB, Samford
Oakland Raiders: Terrell Bonds, CB, Tennessee State (also Chicago
Bears tryout); Bryson Gates, LB, Abilene Christian; Jaeden Graham,
TE, Yale; OL Adam Ploudre, Missouri; Jesse Hoskett, QB, Southeast Missouri State
Philadelphia Eagles: Mac Bignell, ILB, Montana State; Ray Bolden,
WR, Stony Brook; Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State; Jordon
Gandy, WR, Murray State; Randall LaGuerre, ILB, Central Connecticut
State; Ryan Neal, FS, Southern Illinois; Troy Pelletier, WR, Lehigh
Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Boynton, CB, Austin Peay; Trey Johnson,
CB, Villanova; Ikenna Nwokeji, OL, Elon; Peter Pujals, QB, Holy
Cross; Jeremy Taylor, OLB, North Carolina A&T; Brett Thompson, TE,
UT Martin
San Diego Chargers: Chris Durant, OT, William & Mary
San Francisco 49ers: Stacey Bedell, RB, Stony Brook; Ross Dwelley,
TE, San Diego; Frank Stephens, WR, Northern Colorado; Connor Wentz,
TE, North Dakota State
Seattle Seahawks: Jatitus “Ty” Allen, C, Tennessee State; Max
Lyons, SS/PR, Southeastern Louisiana; Jason Matovu, FS, Maine;
Jacob Ohnesorge, C, South Dakota State; Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho
State; Marcell Frazier, DE, Mizzou
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Cardiello, LB, Chattanooga; Nick
McBeath, LB, Holy Cross; Shaheed Salmon, LB, Samford; Joe Zema, P,
Incarnate Word; Jason Reese, TE, Mizzou
Tennessee Titans: Andrew Ankrah, DE, James Madison; Austin Barnard,
P, Samford; Nick DeLuca, MLB, North Dakota State; Ryan McKinley,
CB, Montana; Aaron Stinnie, OT, James Madison
Washington Redskins: Martez Carter, RB, Grambling State; Bradley
Dewberry, FS, Eastern Illinois; Danny Johnson, CB, Southern; Chris
Lee, DT, Norfolk State; Ryan Markush, WR, Eastern Kentucky; Rico
McWilliams, CB, Southeast Missouri State; Timon Parris, OT, Stony
Brook