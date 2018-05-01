Free agents sign on with NFL teams following draft.

The shopping began immediately after the NFL

Draft ended Saturday evening as teams came to terms with the many

undrafted free agents who will try to fight their way on to a

roster.

Going undrafted can be an advantage for a player who has multiple

free agent offers and can pick a team that offers a favorable

situation for him.

Following are many of the FCS players who according to

announcements and reports have signed, agreed to terms or accepted

a tryout with NFL teams. The list will continue to grow as teams

head toward rookie minicamps in May.

Kansas City Chiefs: Davond Dade, OLB, Portland State; Mario

Jenkins, ILB, Idaho State; Elijah Marks, WR, Northern Arizona;

Jacquet McClendon, TE, Indiana State; Jimmy Murray, OL, Holy Cross;

Ebenezer “Ebo” Ogundeko, DE, Tennessee Titans; Jaypee Philbert, OL,

Alabama State; Devondre Seymour, OT, Southern Illinois; D’Montre

Wade, CB, Murray State

Arizona Cardinals: Dylan Cline, OL, Jacksonville State; Chad

Kanoff, QB, Princeton; Mike Needham, OLB, Southern Utah; Owen

Obasuyi, DT, Hampton; Austin Olsen, OT, Southern Illinois; Matt

Oplinger, OLB, Yale; Andy Smigiera, S, Robert Morris; Andrew

Vollert, TE, Weber State; Malcolm Washington, CB, Northern Iowa

Atlanta Falcons: Dontez Byrd, WR, Tennessee Tech; Tere’ Calloway,

SS, Alabama A&M; Richard “Dewey” Jarvis, OLB, Brown; David Marvin,

PK, Wofford (Georgia grad student); Damoun Patterson, WR,

Youngstown State

Baltimore Ravens: Jaelon Acklin, WR, Western Illinois; Chris Board,

LB, North Dakota State; Jordan Brown, CB, James Madison; Randin

Crecelius, OL, Portland State; Justin Evans, OT South Carolina

State; Alex Thompson, C, Monmouth; De’Lance Turner, RB, Alcorn State

Buffalo Bills: Chris Hardeman, CB, Houston Baptist; Dale Warren,

LB/SS, Chattanooga; Lucas Webb, FS, Chattanooga

Chicago Bears: Abdullah Anderson, DT, Bucknell; Terrell Bonds, CB,

Tennessee State (also Oakland Raiders tryout); James Fisher, LS,

North Dakota State; Khris Gardin, WR/RS, North Carolina A&T; Tafon

Mainsah, CB, Richmond; Bryan Schor, QB, James Madison

Cleveland Browns: Elijah Campbell, FS, Northern Iowa; Christian

Gibbs, WR, Illinois State; Darvin Kidsy, WR, Texas Southern;

Montrel Meander, S, Grambling State

Dallas Cowboys: Malik Earl, WR, Missouri State; Donovan Olumba, CB,

Portland State; Ed Shockley, LB Villanova

Mike Ford, CB, Southeast Missouri State; Anthony Sherrils, S, Mizzou;

Hudson, TE, Richmond; Kyle Lewis, RB/WR, Cal Poly; Chad Meredith,

OLB, Southeast Missouri State; Patrick Smith, WR, Tennessee State

(also New York Jets tryout)

Green Bay Packers: Tim Boyle, QB, Eastern Kentucky; Raven Greene,

FS, James Madison; Alex Light, OL, Richmond; Caleb Melton, DT, Cal

Poly; Kevin Radar, TE, Youngstown State; Chris Seisay, CB, Portland

State; Mack Weaver, DE, Eastern Illinois

Houston Texans: Anthony Coyle, OL, Fordham

Indianapolis Colts: Paul McRoberts WR, Southeast Missouri State; Mike Basile, FS, Monmouth; Chris Cooper, SS,

Stony Brook; Zach Duffy, OL, Lehigh; George Odum, SS, Central

Arkansas; Kellen Soulek, DT, South Dakota State; Justin Spencer,

OT, Youngstown State; Keith Wrzuszczak, P, Eastern Kentucky

Jacksonville Jaguars: Dee Delaney, CB, The Citadel (Miami-Fla. grad

student); Darius Jackson, OLB, Jacksonville State; Robert

Torgerson, DT, Southern Utah

Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Durant, OT, William & Mary; David

Griffith, DB, Western Illinois; Albert Havili, DE, Eastern

Washington; Tevin Lawson, DE, Nicholls; Anthony Manzo-Lewis, FB,

Albany; Detrez Newsome, RB, Western Carolina; Myles Pierce, ILB,

The Citadel; Trent Scott, OL, Grambling State; Kent Shelby, WR,

McNeese

Los Angeles Rams: Jonathan Hagler, SS, Jacksonville State; Dalton

Keene, DE, Illinois State; McKay Murphy, DT, Weber State

Miami Dolphins: Connor Hilland, OL, William & Mary

Minnesota Vikings: Craig James, CB, Southern Illinois; Luder Jean

Louis, DE, Eastern Kentucky; Austin Kuhnert, OL, North Dakota

State; Nate Tanguay, DT, North Dakota State; Brett Taylor, ILB,

Western Illinois; Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State; Jake Wieneke,

WR, South Dakota State

New Orleans Saints: A.J. Hantak, LS, Eastern Illinois; Jacob Judd,

C, Western Illinois; Carl Whitley, WR, Abilene Christian; JonRhyeem

Wolfley-Peoples, DT, Idaho State

New York Giants: Jawill Davis, WR, Bethune-Cookman; Tae Davis, LB,

Chattanooga; Tyler Howell, OL, Mizzou

New York Jets: Tyrice Beverette, S, Stony Brook; Chris Chambers,

OLB, Central Arkansas; Reggie Hall, CB, Jacksonville State; Lord

Hyeamang, DT, Columbia; Justin Lea, OG, Jacksonville State; Patrick

Smith, WR, Tennessee State (also Detroit Lions tryout); Justin

Strong, S, Montana; Sione Teuhema, DE, Southeastern Louisiana;

Omari Williams, CB, Samford

Oakland Raiders: Terrell Bonds, CB, Tennessee State (also Chicago

Bears tryout); Bryson Gates, LB, Abilene Christian; Jaeden Graham,

TE, Yale; OL Adam Ploudre, Missouri; Jesse Hoskett, QB, Southeast Missouri State

Philadelphia Eagles: Mac Bignell, ILB, Montana State; Ray Bolden,

WR, Stony Brook; Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State; Jordon

Gandy, WR, Murray State; Randall LaGuerre, ILB, Central Connecticut

State; Ryan Neal, FS, Southern Illinois; Troy Pelletier, WR, Lehigh

Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Boynton, CB, Austin Peay; Trey Johnson,

CB, Villanova; Ikenna Nwokeji, OL, Elon; Peter Pujals, QB, Holy

Cross; Jeremy Taylor, OLB, North Carolina A&T; Brett Thompson, TE,

UT Martin

San Diego Chargers: Chris Durant, OT, William & Mary

San Francisco 49ers: Stacey Bedell, RB, Stony Brook; Ross Dwelley,

TE, San Diego; Frank Stephens, WR, Northern Colorado; Connor Wentz,

TE, North Dakota State

Seattle Seahawks: Jatitus “Ty” Allen, C, Tennessee State; Max

Lyons, SS/PR, Southeastern Louisiana; Jason Matovu, FS, Maine;

Jacob Ohnesorge, C, South Dakota State; Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho

State; Marcell Frazier, DE, Mizzou

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Cardiello, LB, Chattanooga; Nick

McBeath, LB, Holy Cross; Shaheed Salmon, LB, Samford; Joe Zema, P,

Incarnate Word; Jason Reese, TE, Mizzou

Tennessee Titans: Andrew Ankrah, DE, James Madison; Austin Barnard,

P, Samford; Nick DeLuca, MLB, North Dakota State; Ryan McKinley,

CB, Montana; Aaron Stinnie, OT, James Madison

Washington Redskins: Martez Carter, RB, Grambling State; Bradley

Dewberry, FS, Eastern Illinois; Danny Johnson, CB, Southern; Chris

Lee, DT, Norfolk State; Ryan Markush, WR, Eastern Kentucky; Rico

McWilliams, CB, Southeast Missouri State; Timon Parris, OT, Stony

Brook