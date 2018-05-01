Bill Pollock Show–Jontay’s time at #Mizzou coming to an end; Brett Veach winning in KC (PODCAST)

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first draft with general manager Brett Veach is over and with six new players to join a nucleus of young talent already on the roster, I’m becoming a big fan of Veach. Chiefs needed defense, he brought in defensive talent.

2nd Round (No. 46 overall) – Breeland Speaks – DE/Edge – Ole Miss

3rd Round (No. 75 overall) – Derrick Nnadi – DT – Florida State

3rd Round (No. 100 overall) – Dorian O’Daniel – LB – Clemson

4th Round (No. 124 overall) Armani Watts – S – Texas A&M

6th Round (No. 196 overall) – Tremon Smith – CB – Central Arkansas

6th Round (No. 198 overall) – Kahlil McKenzie – OG – Tennessee