Appeals court says attorney of ex-husband in Greitens case must answer questions about money trail

The attorney representing the ex-husband in the Governor Greitens felony invasion of privacy case must answer more questions about the mysterious money trial.

Missouri’s Eastern District appeals court rejected Al Watkins’ attempt to override a St. Louis judge’s order that he answer questions under oath about two $50,000 cash payments delivered to his office in January.

There’s no word on whether or not Watkins will appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.

On Friday, Judge Rex Burlison ordered that Watkins be deposed on the source of the $100,000 delivered to his Clayton law office to cover his client’s legal fees.

Greitens’ defense team had speculated then that the money may have come from a political operative. Monday Greitens attorney Jim Martin announced in court that Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn sent one of two $50,000 payments to Watkins.

Faughn responded to that claim through Twitter and Periscope yesterday evening, saying he retained Watkins as an attorney for a book he is writing about Greitens.

A special Missouri House committee investigating Greitens announced Monday evening that it would subpoena Faughn to appear before it. The same committee subpoenaed Watkins last week. He’s expected to testify in front of the panel this week.

The ex-husband who is represented by Watkins released a secret recording in January of a 2015 conversation he had with his then-estranged wife who is central to the Invasion of Privacy charge against Greitens.

In the recording, she describes Greitens taking a photo of her while she’s blindfolded in a state of partial nudity and then threatening to distribute the photo if she mentions their encounter. Greitens is accused of transmitting the nonconsensual image.

Greitens has admitted to having an affair with the woman but has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Missourinet St. Louis correspondent Jill Enders contributed this report