One killed, another injured in shooting at Ballpark Village in St. Louis (UPDATED 6 a.m.)

Both victims were taken to the hospital. According to police, one was unresponsive after being shot in the head. The other was hit in the thigh.

An update to the story. KMOV-TV is reporting one of the shooting victims has died.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cordish Company released a joint statement.

”We are shocked and saddened by the senseless shooting at a private event at Ballpark Village Sunday night. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our guests. We are praying for the victims and their families and we are working in every way possible to help the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with their investigation, including their effort to apprehend the individual responsible. We are grateful that our security staff and the St. Louis Police Officers on site were able to respond quickly to help care for the victims. We are urging anyone with information about what took place to contact the St. Louis Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”

The Cardinals were in Pittsburgh on Sunday and return to Busch Stadium on Tuesday to start a series with the Chicago White Sox.