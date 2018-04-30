Special House committee investigating Governor Greitens issues addendum to its report

Read the special House committee’s Monday addendum to its report issued earlier this month by clicking below.

The addendum notes that Governor Greitens posted a public statement to Facebook on Thursday, April 12. In it, Greitens claimed that video of an interview taken by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office “undermined the narrative” and “directly contradicted allegations in the House report.”

But the document released refutes Greitens’ claims. The addendum lays out side-by-side quotes of Witness 1, the woman Greitens was involved with, from her testimony before the House Committee and her interview with the St, Louis Circuit Attorney. Her accounting of her interaction with Greitens is consistent in both instances, sometimes matching almost word for word.

The addendum also points out that Greitens noted on April 12 that Witness 1 told the Circuit Attorney that she did not tell her friends about being slapped by him until after a false report about the location of such an incident had been made in the media. But it states that the testimony to the Committee corroborates that Witness 1 did not tell her friends about the slap until later.

The four-page addendum concludes that by claiming the circuit attorney deposition testimony is helpful to Greitens, his defense team must comply with the House committee’s subpoena and provide it with the entire deposition transcript.

All seven members of the special House committee – five Republicans and two Democrats – signed the addendum.

Committee Chair Jay Barnes and Vice-Chair Don Phillips said the report will allow Missourians to decide if the statements of Witness 1 are consistent.

“Greitens and his team claimed that the video of the interview ‘undermined the narrative’ and ‘directly contradicted allegations in the House report.’ We took these claims seriously and immediately sought the video interview in question,” said Barnes, R-Jefferson City. “The committee does not find anything in the Circuit Attorney interview that causes it to change its statement regarding Witness 1’s credibility. Greitens’ claims about the content of the Circuit Attorney interview mischaracterize the actual testimony received and reviewed by this committee.”

“As our committee said in the initial report, we find the testimony of Witness 1 to be credible. The video interview conducted by the Circuit Attorney’s office only reinforces that view as it does not in any way contradict what she told the committee,” said Phillips, R-Kimberling City.

