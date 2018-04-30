Reaction after Pirates pitcher flirts with perfection against the Cardinals (AUDIO)

Nick Kingham carried a perfect game into the seventh in his big league debut as the Pirates shutout the Cardinals 5-0 and swept the three-game series at PNC Park. Kingham was perfect until Paul DeJong’s two-out single in the seventh.

DeJong says Kingham was sharp.

Kingham struck out nine and did not walk a batter over seven frames to earn the win. He admits to being nervous.

Elias Diaz broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning for the Bucs, who have won five straight on the heels of a five-game losing streak. Colin Moran also drove in a run and scored during the four-run sixth.

Luke Weaver yielded four runs in five-and-a-third frames as he fell to 2-and-2 with the loss. The Cards managed just three hits as they fell to 15-and-12 on the year.

Mike Matheny says Weaver pitched well.