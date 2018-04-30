New polling shows tight Missouri Senate race between McCaskill and Hawley

A new poll shows the closely watched Missouri Senate race between incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill and likely Republican challenger Josh Hawley in a tie.

The survey released Monday morning by Emerson College in Boston has both candidates garnering 45% of the vote with 11% of voters undecided.

The poll breaks down the Republican primary as well, showing Hawley with a sizable edge over his opponents. Hawley leads the Republican primary with 37% of the vote, almost 30 percentage points ahead of second-place finisher and 2016 Libertarian Presidential candidate Austin Petersen at 8%.

Courtland Sykes, who made headlines earlier this year after making controversial remarks regarding feminism, is at 6%, with 5% choosing “someone else.” 45% of Republican primary voters remain undecided.

The Hill political site reports that Hawley’s campaign is circulating an internal poll today that shows him ahead of McCaskill, 47%to 46% with 7% of respondents undecided.

The internal poll shows President Trump with a positive job approval rating 53 percent. Forty-five percent disapprove of Trump. The Hill reports survey also finds Republicans with a 3-point lead — 41 percent to 38 percent — in Missouri’s generic ballot.

According to The Hill, the internal poll was conducted by OnMessage from April 16-18 and surveyed 600 likely voters. It has a margin of error was 4 percentage points.

The Emerson College poll showed President Trump garnering less support in Missouri, with a 47% approval rating and 45% disapproval.

The survey release referred to the approval numbers as a major loss of ground for the President, who won the state in the 2016 election by 19%, with 57% of the vote.

According to the Emerson College poll, McCaskill has an enthusiasm advantage, with voters who are “very excited” to vote in 2018 favoring her over Hawley by a 52% to 41% margin.

Both are polarizing figures with McCaskill having a 42% favorable and 42% unfavorable rating, while Hawley is less known with a 29% unfavorable and 27% favorable rating. The Emerson College survey was conducted April 26-29 and has a margin of error of 4.2%.

The polling comes as Republicans have raised concerns about Hawley’s fundraising shortcomings. According to the Federal Election Commission, Hawley raised roughly $1.5 million in the first three months of 2018 while McCaskill brought in almost $4 million.

The Emerson College survey also charted numbers for Republican Governor Eric Greitens, who is mired in scandals and legal problems over infidelity, blackmail, and campaign finance violations.

The poll shows Greitens has an approval rating of 33%, with 46% disapproving. When asked what the Governor should do next, 36% want him to resign, 33% prefer him to remain in office, and 18% want him impeached, which means that 54% of Missouri voters want Greitens out as Governor.

In addition, the Emerson College survey tabulated figures on the state’s ballot initiative to overturn the recently passed “Right-to-Work” law.

The measure is tied at 40% of voters both in favor and against it, with 20% undecided. The poll also shows that union members, who make up roughly 18% of the electorate, support the repeal of the right-to-work law by a 48% to 36% margin while non-union members narrowly opposing the repeal 42% to 39%.