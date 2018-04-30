Cuthbert goes deep twice, Whit comes up clutch in the 8th as Royals slip past Sox (AUDIO)

Cheslor Cuthbert homered twice and drove in four runs as the Royals clipped the White Sox 5-4 in Kansas City. Cuthbert hit a solo-shot in the fourth inning and added a three-run bomb in the fifth as the Royals stormed ahead.

Whit Merrifield put K.C. up for good with an RBI single in the eighth. Merrifield says his hit will hopefully jump start the team.

The four RBIs tied a career high for Cuthbert, having done it previously on June 11, 2016, also against the White Sox. Merrifield says they expect more big days from Cheslor Cuthbert who hasn’t driven in a run since March 30 and hadn’t homered since last Aug. 20.

Kevin McCarthy got credit for the win and Blaine Boyer locked down the save. The Royals improved to 7-and-20. Daniel Palka, Nicky Delmonico and Leury Garcia each had run scoring extra-base hits for Chicago as it fell to 8-and-18. Bruce Rondon was tagged with the loss out of the pen.

The Royals head to Boston for a Monday night game at 6:10 CT.