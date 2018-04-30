Bill Pollock Show–J’Mon Moore ready to prove he belongs in the NFL – Keeps #Mizzou draft streak alive (PODCAST)

After a week off the podcast is back.

As always, we’ll hear from the big players in yesterday’s baseball games. Nick Kingham, pitcher for the Pirates had a perfect game working against the Cardinals. I run some numbers through the “Bozoputer” on MLB’s all-time no-hitters. Fascinating numbers.

Today the big talk is football and you’ll hear from the Green Bay Packers and why they’re excited to draft former Mizzou WR J’Mon Moore. They’re not too concerned with Moore’s “dropsies”

Moore getting drafted by Green Bay keeps Mizzou’s streak alive at 14-straight years that at least one Tiger has been drafted.

I like what the Chiefs have done with their draft. They needed defense…they went out and got defense.