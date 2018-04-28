Mizzou baseball falls in series opener at Kentucky

Mizzou Baseball dropped its series opener at No. 13 Kentucky, 2-1, Friday night at Cliff Hagan Field. Kentucky got a go-ahead two-out homer from cleanup man Luke Heyer off Mizzou starter T.J. Sikkema in the fifth inning and that proved to be the difference. Mizzou falls to 28-14 on the year and 8-11 in SEC play while Kentucky improves to 28-14 and 9-10 in SEC play.

Sikkema took a tough-luck loss, falling to 3-4 on the year. He went 6.0+ innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits while striking out six against zero walks. Kentucky starter and reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year Sean Hjelle earned the win, improving to 6-3 on the year. He tossed 8.0 innings, scattering just six hits while striking out eight. He surrendered just one run on a first-inning sacrifice squeeze by senior C Brett Bond.

Freshman CF Cade Bormet missed a two-out game-tying homer in the top of the ninth inning by about a foot, caroming off the top of the wall, settling for a double to extend his hitting streak to six games. He was stranded on second base representing the tying run.