Missouri woman accused of suffocating her infant daughter

A woman from northern Missouri’s Rothville has been charged with first degree murder, accused of killing her infant child in March.

Missourinet Marshall affiliate KMMO (FM 102.9) reports 19-year-old Sarah Linebaugh is accused of suffocating her two-month-old daughter.

KMMO reports court documents say Linebaugh then tried to take her own life by shooting herself.

Prosecutor Tracy Carlson filed the charge on Thursday.

Chariton County prosecutors say the child was killed on March 18, in the 300 block of Main Street in Rothville.

KMMO reports authorities found a handwritten note at the scene, leading them to believe Linebaugh deliberated about her actions.

Bond has been set at $100,000 cash-only, and Linebaugh’s initial arraignment date has not been set.

Linebaugh was arrested by Missouri state troopers from Troop B in Macon.