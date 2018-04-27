Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-27-2018

Top Stories: Maryland Heights police near St. Louis are looking for suspects who stole more than $50,000 from unsuspecting people using an ATM. KMOV reports the suspects installed a skimmer device on an ATM that allowed them to steal banking information from anyone who swiped their card. And the Springfield community is invited to participate in a town hall meeting tomorrow on the topic of gun violence in America. The event organized by Springfield’s March For Our Lives group aims to continue the momentum from rallies and marches after a mass shooting at a Florida high school.