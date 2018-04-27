Missouri AG Hawley’s office deposes Greitens’ former campaign manager

(Missourinet’s Jason Taylor contributed to this report)

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s (R) office confirms it has deposed Governor Eric Greitens’ former campaign manager.

Hawley spokeswoman Mary Compton tells Missourinet Hawley’s office deposed Danny Laub in Washington this month.

The “St. Louis Post-Dispatch” quotes Laub’s Clayton-based attorney, Sandy Boxerman, as saying it was a “multi-hour” deposition, and that questions generally involved the campaign’s use of a donor list from the Mission Continues charity.

Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, confirmed Thursday that the Missouri House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight is looking into the Mission Continues.

“Well as you all well know the committee it’s been widely reported, the committee has continued to work. They have been looking into the Mission Continues and the facts surrounding that. I anticipate in the near future they’ll have a report,” Richardson said on Thursday, in response to Missourinet’s question about the House committee.

The committee has scheduled another closed-door meeting for Monday afternoon at 2 at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Governor Greitens has described the House committee’s report issued this month as “one-sided tabloid trash gossip.”

Greitens’ lawyers asked Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem Thursday to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Hawley, but Beetem issued a two-page ruling on Friday, rejecting that request.

Last Friday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner (D) charged Greitens with felony tampering with computer data, involving the Mission Continues. Greitens has denied wrongdoing.

In February, a St. Louis City grand jury indicted Greitens for one felony count of invasion of privacy, for an alleged March 2015 incident. Greitens has admitted to an affair with his former hairdresser, but has denied any wrongdoing in that case as well.