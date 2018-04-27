Homers doom Royals in series opening loss to White Sox

Five Chicago White Sox homers did in the Kansas City Royals in a 6-3 loss in the first of a five-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Yoan Moncada went deep and has three homers in his last four games to give him six on the season.

Matt Davidson hit two bombs, and Trayce Thompson and Welington Castillo also went deep for Chicago.

Lucas Giolito picked up his first win of the season and Joakim Soria worked around a hit in the ninth for his third save.

Jakob Junis gave up all five homers and six runs to fall to 3-2. KC was just 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Jorge Soler homered in defeat.