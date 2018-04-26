Richardson: Missouri House committee investigating Governor Greitens to issue another report

The Missouri House Speaker indicates a House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens (R) will issue another report “in the near future.”

Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, made his comment Thursday afternoon, in response to Missourinet’s question about the House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight.

“Well as you all well know the committee it’s been widely reported, the committee has continued to work,” Richardson says. “They have been looking into the Mission Continues and the facts surrounding that. I anticipate in the near future they’ll have a report,” Richardson says.

Richardson tells the Capitol Press Corps efforts continue among House members to call themselves into special session in Jefferson City, to make recommendations about Greitens.

It would take a three-fourths majority of both the Missouri House and Senate to call themselves into a special session.

While Richardson won’t provide an exact number, he says a “majority” of Republicans have signed the petition, and expects a majority of Democrats to sign as well.

Governor Greitens has blasted the 24-page report issued by the House committee earlier this month, describing it as “one-sided tabloid trash gossip.”