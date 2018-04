Mizzou Softball (26-24) took care of business Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep at Western Illinois. The Tiger pitching staff stole the show, recording consecutive shutouts in the circle against the Leathernecks.

Mizzou produced back to back shutout wins for the first time this season. Overall, it marked the Tigers’ first consecutive shutout triumphs since last year, as it claimed a doubleheader sweep over Iowa inside Mizzou Softball Stadium (March 15, 2017).