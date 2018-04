Top Stories: A man was shot early this morning at a Columbia bar in mid-Missouri. Police say a fight involving three men shortly after 2 am left one wounded while the other two drove off. No arrests reported yet. And Police say 34-year-old Florissant man has confessed to vandalizing 120 gravestones at a Jewish cemetery in University City. Alzado Harris is charged with institutional vandalism after allegedly being drunk and mad at a friend when the incident took place in February 2017.