Cardinals bounce back to top Mets

After blowing a lead in a dissapointing series opener, the St. Louis Cardinals responded with a 9-1 victory over the New York Mets in game 2 of their series Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Marcell Ozuna hit a tiebreaking two-run single and Michael Wacha won his fourth straight start for St. Louis.

Jedd Gyorko added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, which has won nine of 11.

Ozuna had just one hit in his previous 24 at-bats prior to a bases-loaded single to cap a three-run third inning.

Wacha upped his record to 4-1 gaving up one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked one.