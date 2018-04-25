Mizzou sweeps season series with Bears

Mizzou senior RF Trey Harris crushed a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth to give Mizzou the lead for good in its 8-2 win over in-state foe Missouri State Tuesday night at Taylor Stadium.

The Tigers were powered to its 28th win of the season by eight doubles, their most since recording eight on March 14, 2007, against Saint Louis. C Chad McDaniel, CF Cade Bormet, LF Zach Hanna, 3B Alex Samples and 2B Mark Vierling all recorded doubles in the victory. With the win, Mizzou sweeps the season series against the Bears after also winning in Springfield earlier this season.

Following a rocky first inning in which Junior SP Brian Sharp gave up a pair of runs, the Liberty, Mo., native settled in and allowed just two hits over the next four innings, holding the Bears scoreless. Trailing 2-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, Mizzou got its bats going and recorded five runs over the game’s next three frames, building a three-run lead.