Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-24-2018

Top Stories: Republican Vice President Mike Pence’s appearance in Springfield next month to boost tax reform has been scrapped. The News-Leader reports an organization founded by Pence’s chief of staff said the event was not happening and declined to say if the cancellation was related to GOP Governor Eric Greitens legal problems. And a St. Louis area group that rescues abandoned and neglected animals is regrouping after one of its trucks was stolen. KMOV reports the truck belonging to Stray Rescue was stolen from its warehouse while workers were getting ready to load it up with supplies.