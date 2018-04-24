Lawyer in Greitens felony invasion of privacy case subpoenaed over $100,000 cash payment

The lawyer for the ex-husband of the woman at the center of a felony charge against Governor Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed by a special Missouri House committee.

Attorney Al Watkins said yesterday he’d received $100,000 in the form of two $50,000 cash anonymous payments in early January.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Watkins as saying the subpoena is requesting he appear before the committee to answer questions about the payment in early May.

Watkins said the payments took place in early January, the day after KMOV-TV interviewed the ex-husband for a story it broke the next day.

The story outed Greitens’ extramarital affair with the woman and his alleged attempt to blackmail her. Watkins claims he does not know who the money came from and says the payments were dropped off at his office by a courier service. He also said he had reported the payment to the FBI.

Greitens was indicted in February by a St. Louis grand jury for felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photo in 2015 of the woman with whom he was having an affair in a partially nude state.

The governor has said the affair was consensual and has denied any criminal wrongdoing. His trial is scheduled for May 14th in St. Louis Circuit Court.

On Friday, he was charged with a second, separate felony for allegedly using a donor list from a charity he founded. He’s accused of taking the list for his 2016 political campaign without the charity’s permission.