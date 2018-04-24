Iowa’s governor says it’s up to Missourians to decide Greitens’ fate

Illinois Republican Governor Bruce Rauner has called on Missouri’s Republican governor to resign in the wake of a sex scandal. Wisconsin GOP Governor Scott Walker has said it will be difficult for Governor Eric Greitens to govern as he faces a court trial and a possible impeachment trial in Missouri’s Legislature.

During a conference call with reporters on Monday, Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds was asked if Greitens should resign.

“I am the governor of Iowa, not the governor of Missouri. It is not my place to weigh in on every scandal, every tweet, every comment,” says Reynolds. “It is up to the people of Missouri, the legislators or the courts to decide if he (Greitens) has acted inappropriately. I don’t know the details. My job is to work on behalf of Iowans and that is what we are doing every day.”

Greitens was the keynote speaker at Reynolds’ first major campaign fundraiser last fall. In January, Reynolds issued a written statement saying she was “disappointed and saddened” by the news of Greitens’ affair.

Greitens is to go on trial in May for allegedly threatening to blackmail his ex-mistress with a graphic photo he took without her permission. A recent report by a Missouri House committee includes accusations that Greitens was sometimes violent with the woman.

Greitens has admitted to having an affair with the woman while preparing a campaign for governor. He has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

On Friday, Greitens was charged with a second felony – this time by complaint for allegedly tampering with computer data. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s charge is in response to Greitens allegedly taking and using a donor list from his former veterans organization to fuel his campaign for governor. He’s accused of taking the list without the permission of charity officials.

Greitens says Gardner will use any charge she can to smear him. He says Gardner’s original case is falling apart, prompting her to bring a new charge against him.

By Radio Iowa’s O.Kay Henderson and Missourinet’s Alisa Nelson