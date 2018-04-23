Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-13-2018

Top Stories: Visitation is tomorrow and the funeral is Wednesday for a deputy from Miller County by Lake of the Ozarks who died in the line of duty. Investigators say 26-year-old Casey Shoemate was driving to a house fire Friday when he died in a head-on collision with another car while trying to pass a fire truck. And a man accused of killing a woman from southwest Missouri’s Nixa in a car accident as he was fleeing police last week is expected to be arraigned in court today. 54-year-old Tommy Morris Jr. is charged with second-degree murder.