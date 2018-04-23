Man convicted of beating woman to death with bat dies in a Missouri prison

A Missouri prisoner who was convicted of killing his girlfriend in 2013 in St. Louis has died of apparent natural causes at the maximum-security prison in Licking.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says 76-year-old Rosevelt Scott was pronounced dead late Sunday night at the South Central Correctional Center.

Scott was serving a life sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action.

The “St. Louis Post-Dispatch” reports Scott was convicted of beating his girlfriend to death with a baseball bat in 2013. Carolyn Richardson was struck in the head with the bat.

The newspaper reports Scott also served prison time for a deadly 2006 drunk driving case.

Scott’s girlfriend died and a St. Louis police officer was seriously injured in that 2006 incident, which happened on Natural Bridge.