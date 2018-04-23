Court hearing underway today about second felony against Greitens

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that legal team for Governor Eric Greitens is in court today to argue that St. Louis prosecutors should be dismissed from handling a second criminal case against the governor. On Friday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged Greitens by complaint with a felony for allegedly tampering with computer data.

The charge is in response to Greitens allegedly taking and using a donor list from his former St. Louis-based charity to give a financial boost to his campaign for governor. He’s accused of taking the list without the permission of charity officials.

Last year, Greitens paid a $100 penalty to the Missouri Ethics Commission after admitting he received the donor list.

Fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley turned over evidence last week to Gardner’s office that he felt would rise to the level of charging Greitens with a crime.

Greitens says Gardner will use any charge she can to smear him.

The governor is scheduled to go to trial on May 14 for a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a sexual photo of his ex-mistress without her permission, threatening to blackmail her with the picture and transferring the image. Greitens says Gardner’s original case is falling apart, prompting her to bring a new charge against him.