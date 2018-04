The St. Louis Cardinals finished off a series sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-2 victory Sunday.

Paul DeJong homered for the third time in five games. DeJong’s three-run shot in the seventh inning put the game out of reach.

Miles Mikolas improved to 3-0 as he gave up five hits and one earned run overs even innings.

Kolten Wong also homered for the Cards, who have won eight-of-nine.