The Kansas City Royals snapped a nine game losing streak winning the second game of a split doubleheader in Detroit 3-2 Friday night.

Jakob Junis held the Tigers to two runs and four hits over eight innings to pick up the win.

Kansas City has four victories this season and Jakob Junis has won three of them.

Whit Merrifield homered in the fifth inning for KC.

Detroit won the opener 3-2 in 10 innings on Jones’ walk-off homer.