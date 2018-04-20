Springfield man charged with second degree murder after deadly pursuit

Prosecutors in southwest Missouri’s Greene County have filed murder charges against a man who was allegedly involved in a deadly pursuit this week.

Missourinet Springfield affiliate KSGF Radio reports 54-year-old Tommy Morris is charged with second degree murder for the death of Dana Sowards of Nixa.

Prosecutors say her vehicle was struck by Morris during Tuesday’s pursuit, after Morris went through a red light.

Morris is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Greene County Circuit Court.

A judge has ordered him held without bond.

