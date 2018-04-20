Read the governor’s response to new felony charge against him

<strong>Here’s Governor Greitens’ response to the felony computer tampering charge filed against him today.</strong>

Two months ago, a prosecutor brought a case against me.

She claimed she had evidence of a crime—but she’s produced none.

She said her investigator would find the truth. Instead, her investigator lied under oath and created false evidence.

She is wasting thousands and thousands of taxpayer dollars to do all of this.

Her original case is falling apart—so today, she’s brought a new one. By now, everyone knows what this is: this prosecutor will use any charge she can to smear me.

Thank goodness for the Constitution and our court system. In the United States of America, you’re innocent until proven guilty. In the United States of America, you get your day in court.

And when I have my day in court, I will clear my name. People will know the truth.

The latest charge is about my work at the Mission Continues. When I came home from Iraq after service as a Navy SEAL, I started the Mission Continues to help veterans. In the seven years I ran that organization, we helped thousands of veterans, won national awards for excellence, and became one of the finest veteran’s charities in the country.

Those were some of the best years of my life, and I am grateful every day for the chance to help the men and women I served with. I stand by that work.

I will have my day in court. I will clear my name. This prosecutor can come after me with everything she’s got, but as all faithful people know: in time comes the truth. And the time for truth is coming.