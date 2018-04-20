Mizzou’s Bieser reaches milestone in big win over Vandy

Mizzou Baseball opened their three-game series against No. 10 Vanderbilt with a 2-1 victory on Thursday night at Taylor Stadium. Mizzou LHP T.J. Sikkema and reliever RHP Andy Toelken combined for the victory, that has Mizzou improve to 7-9 in SEC play.

Sikkema’s fifth SEC start featured a career-high 10 strikeouts over 6.0 innings of one-run ball. During a stretch from the second inning until the fifth, the sophomore retired 11- straight Commodores. Following Sikkema’s exit after six frames, Toelken dominated the game down the stretch. Toelken hurled 3.0 perfect innings and struck out four, sealing the Mizzou victory while earning a save, his third of the season and second this week.

The win was career No. 200 for second-year Mizzou head coach Steve Bieser.