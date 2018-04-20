Lt. Governor tells FFA students more farmers should serve in Missouri Legislature

Lt. Governor Mike Parson, R, wants Missouri’s youth in agriculture to consider a future in public service. Parson, who served as a keynote speaker Thursday night at the state FFA Convention in Columbia, says more farmers should serve in the legislature.

“Since I’ve been up there, you see fewer and fewer every year come to the state Capitol,” says Parson. “I think it’s really something that we as farmers and ranchers in this state have really got to pay a little bit of attention to because everything that happens in Jefferson City affects us in our way of life. I hope somebody realizes ‘Maybe it’s my job to go to protect agriculture. Maybe it’s my job to go to Jefferson City and be a public servant to support agriculture.’ That may be their calling too.”

Parson – a third generation farmer who served in the Missouri Senate before being elected lieutenant governor – reminds the agriculture youth of their responsibility to feed a growing world population.

The convention ends tonight in Columbia.

By Tom Steever of Brownfield Ag News