Homeless man going to prison for killing Springfield woman, stuffing her body under mattress

Andrew Jensen

A homeless man has been convicted in the 2015 stabbing and beating death of a woman whose body was found placed underneath a mattress at her Springfield home.

Springfield television station KOLR reports that Andrew Jensen has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Kathi Jones.

Jones befriended Jensen when he was homeless. She let Jensen, 41, sleep in her van sometimes.

The jury has recommended a life sentence for the second-degree murder and 75 years for armed criminal action.

Jensen’s sentencing is set for Aug. 24.