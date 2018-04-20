Former #Mizzou linebacker Kentrell Brothers suspended by NFL

Kentrell Brothers of the Minnesota Vikings has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Brothers will be eligible to return to the Vikings’ active roster on Friday, September 28 following the team’s September 27 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brothers is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Brothers released a statement on Instagram saying in part: “While it was not my intention to violate any league policies, I understand that it is up to me to be aware of what goes into my body and I take full responsibility for that….I take my job as a professional seriously and will continue to support my teammates during this time.”