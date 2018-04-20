Chiefs featured five-times in prime time. Download the 2018 schedule

The Chiefs will open the season with three of their first four games on the road against the Chargers, Steelers and Broncos. The home opener is in Week Three against the 49ers. KC has five primetime games, two appearances on Monday Night Football, two on Sunday Night Football and one on Thursday Night Football.including Week 11 Monday night in Mexico City against the Rams. They finish at home in Week 17 against the Raiders.

REGULAR

1 SEP 9 3:05PM CDT * AT CHARGERS

2 SEP 16 12:00PM CDT * AT STEELERS

3 SEP 23 12:00PM CDT 49ERS

4 OCT 1 7:15PM CDT + AT BRONCOS

5 OCT 7 12:00PM CDT * JAGUARS

6 OCT 14 7:20PM CDT ‘ AT PATRIOTS

7 OCT 21 12:00PM CDT * BENGALS

8 OCT 28 12:00PM CDT * BRONCOS

9 NOV 4 12:00PM CST * AT BROWNS

10 NOV 11 12:00PM CST CARDINALS

11 NOV 19 7:15PMCST + AT RAMS

12 BYE

13 DEC 2 3:05PMCST * AT RAIDERS

14 DEC 9 12:00PMCST * RAVENS

15 DEC 13 7:20PMCST ) , CHARGERS

16 DEC 23 7:20PMCST ‘ AT SEAHAWKS

17 DEC 30 12:00PMCST * RAIDERS