Chiefs featured five-times in prime time. Download the 2018 schedule

The Chiefs will open the season with three of their first four games on the road against the Chargers, Steelers and Broncos. The home opener is in Week Three against the 49ers. KC has five primetime games, two appearances on Monday Night Football, two on Sunday Night Football and one on Thursday Night Football.including Week 11 Monday night in Mexico City against the Rams. They finish at home in Week 17 against the Raiders.
REGULAR
1 SEP 9 3:05PM CDT * AT CHARGERS
2 SEP 16 12:00PM CDT * AT STEELERS
3 SEP 23 12:00PM CDT 49ERS
4 OCT 1 7:15PM CDT + AT BRONCOS
5 OCT 7 12:00PM CDT * JAGUARS
6 OCT 14 7:20PM CDT ‘ AT PATRIOTS
7 OCT 21 12:00PM CDT * BENGALS
8 OCT 28 12:00PM CDT * BRONCOS
9 NOV 4 12:00PM CST * AT BROWNS
10 NOV 11 12:00PM CST CARDINALS
11 NOV 19 7:15PMCST + AT RAMS
12 BYE
13 DEC 2 3:05PMCST * AT RAIDERS
14 DEC 9 12:00PMCST * RAVENS
15 DEC 13 7:20PMCST ) , CHARGERS
16 DEC 23 7:20PMCST ‘ AT SEAHAWKS
17 DEC 30 12:00PMCST * RAIDERS