Scare from presence of unknown substance delays Missouri Senate session

The Missouri Senate started business almost an hour behind schedule Thursday morning after an unknown substance was delivered in an envelope to a senator’s office Wednesday.

Democratic Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal of University City announced on the floor that the substance had been delivered to her office, noting that suspicious packages had been delivered to her before. She said the substance came packaged in an envelope through the U.S. mail.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard of Joplin indicated that Senate members and their staffs had been meeting prior to the chamber’s session with local law enforcement personnel and that there was a delay in gaveling in because of safety concerns.

He said Capitol Police didn’t believe the substance posed a threat to the public but noted the agency was taking extreme caution to ensure safety.

Richard and Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe of Jefferson City issued a statement thanking first responders and law enforcement personnel for their quick response to the issue.

During the Senate floor session, Kehoe said the substance had been removed from the capitol by a hazmat team and that several Senate staff members that had been quarantined were being released. The Senate Administration Committee was to hold an emergency meeting upon adjournment of Thursday’s floor session in President Pro Tem Richard’s office following the Thursday floor session.