Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-19-2018

Top Stories: Police in Webster Groves near St. Louis are asking for help finding a missing teenager. 17-year-old Taylor Stevenson is currently under the state’s custody and hasn’t made contact with her friends, biological mother or caseworker since March 20. And the Kansas City Health Department says two new confirmed cases of the measles have been reported, bringing its total to four. The Liberty School District, Clay County Health Center and Warren Hills Elementary School have sent notices to parents.